Youths can register for Challenge Quest

Bristol Youth Services is accepting applications for its 2017 Challenge Quest Program to be held from Monday, Aug. 7 through Friday, Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pine Lake Challenge Course.

Challenge Quest is an adventure based summer program that provides youth 9 to 18 years of age a fun and respectful atmosphere to challenge themselves to reach their potential. High school students who successfully complete the week-long program, may participate in a four-day, three-night camp excursion from Tuesda, Aug. 15 to Saturday, Aug. 19.

Applications can be obtained at Bristol Youth Services.