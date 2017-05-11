Lions donate tree for Federal Hill Green

The Bristol Lions Club recently donated a tree to the Bristol Park Department and held a planting ceremony at the Federal Hill Green. The elm tree was dedicated in memory of the deceased members of the Bristol Lions and will be identified by a plaque indicating its donation by the club. As part of the 100th anniversary of the founding of Lions Clubs International, each local club has been asked to participate in a legacy project of their choosing. In concert with its efforts to preserve the environment, the Bristol Lions decided to provide an elm tree to the Federal Hill Green in response to the Lions International initiative. Taking part in the recent Bristol Lions tree planting ceremony were, from the left, Lion Todd Romanko, President Roger Pelletier, Lion Diane Latvis, Lion Matt Romanko, Lion Bev Strong, and Lion Irene Zanardi.

