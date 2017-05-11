Orphan Grain Train sends medical items to Ghana

The Orphan Grain Train’s New England Branch, located in Terryville, shipped a container of needed medical items to Ghana, West Africa on May 5. This was the 12th shipment since the branch was dedicated as the 23rd branch in the country for OGT in June 2014. Shipments have gone to a number of other countries e.g. Liberia, Nicaragua, Ukraine, Moldova, Lithuania, Nepal, the Philipines and Latvia. The branch also helps those locally, giving medical items that have been donated to individuals in need and working through the visiting nurse and hospice care organizations of the area. It has also helped with a shipment to the Bridgeport Rescue Mission.

On the Ghana shipment, there was medical equipment (hospital beds, wheelchairs, walkers, commodes, shower chairs, crutches, canes, etc.), medical supplies, toys, clothing and bedding. The effort is an Outreach Ministry of the Lutheran Church—Missouri Synod (LC-MS), and OGT is a 501(3)(C) charity affiliated with the New England District – LCMS and supported locally by Holy Trinity Lutheran in Terryville and Immanuel Lutheran Church and School in Bristol, and it is open to all who want to help others.

After loading, full containers are delivered to a port for sea transport to their destination. All items have been donated by individuals or organizations and all funds used to support these efforts are donated as well, as is the time of the volunteers. Bill Allread has made space available in his warehouse at 33 Sout Main St. in Terryville to support these efforts.

For more information, call Holy Trinity at (860)582-0723 and/or check out the national website at www.ogt.org.