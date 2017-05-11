Road surface work begins May 16

The City of Bristol is scheduled to start its spring 2017 roadway resurfacing program on May 16. As part of the program the following streets will be milled and resurfaced:

Vermont Drive

Indiana Street

Arrowhead Drive

Anthony Drive

Hefbern Road

Cedar Street (Leominister Road to Oakland Street)

Muzzy Street

Barns Street

Tulip Street (Jacob Street to Park Street)

Talmadge Street

Union Street

Russ Lane

East Road (Hull Street to South Street)

Pine Street (Route 72 to town line)

Forrest Street

Gina Street

The work will be completed in two phases. The initial phase will consist of milling off the existing bituminous pavement of the road. The second phase will consist of installing a new bituminous roadway surface and will commence shortly after phase one.

Once construction is complete, the city will repair any damaged driveway aprons.

There may be minor traffic delays during construction, however the road will remain open for mail delivery, emergency vehicles, and local traffic at all times. Temporary “No Parking” signs will be posted as needed during construction.

If you should have questions or concerns about this project, please feel free to contact Public Works Engineering Division at (860)584-6297.