BE’s Marquis two-hits Central

BRISTOL – Bristol Eastern pitching ace Zach Marquis loves competing in the big game.

And whether it’s playing summer baseball or grappling on the wrestling mats, Marquis is a warrior that simply rises to every occasion.

Against Bristol Central on Monday, May 1 from Muzzy Field in Bristol, Marquis came through with a sterling 3-0 victory, limiting the Rams (4-5) to two total hits in the showdown, in a CCC South Blue Division encounter.

“When you’ve got a guy like him on the mound, it elevates everybody,” said Eastern coach Mike Giovinazzo of Marquis. “The kid is a competitor. He’s a state-champion wrestler. He’s the kind of guy you get on his back and he’s going to take you.”

Marquis was good from start to finish, generating five K’s while getting a little bit of help behind him in the field.

Defense was the calling card for Eastern (7-3) in the game with Anthony Lozier chasing down several balls in right field while Mike Massarelli was strong over at first base.

“They hit some balls hard,” said Giovinazzo of Central. “But Anthony made some real nice plays. Our infield was solid. Massarelli at first base was outstanding early on. We made the plays we had to make.”

And while Marquis picked up two K’s and a fly-out to open the game, Eastern went right to work in the bottom of the first frame to add a couple runs to the board.

Cory Fradette chopped a single to left and then Gagnier returned the favor to right to put two runners on without the benefit of an out to open the bottom of the first inning.

Central starting pitcher Kenny Knox came back from a 2-0 hole to fan Jake Violette but plunked Marquis with a pitch to load up the bases.

But it looked like Central had an inning-ending double play off a grounder up the middle by Mac Goulet to sneak out of the jam.

Marquis was thrown out at second base but the toss to first was thrown away as Fradette and Gagnier both scored on the play, propelling Eastern to a quick 2-0 push.

Massarelli was also hit-by-a-pitch to put runners on first and second but Lozier was caught looking at strike three to end the first inning.

However, the damage was done as Eastern wrangled up those runs to seize an early 2-0 edge after one completed frame.

“You know, the game started with a little energy,” said Giovinazzo. “We got back-to-back hits and, you know, we really didn’t do much after that but I think that set the tone where if we got guys on, that we’re possibly going to get them in.”

“We got some guys that came through.”

Central went down in order again in the second inning as the ball never left the infield.

“[The early offense was] absolutely huge, especially with a competitor like Zach on the mound,” said Giovinazzo. “That ‘two’ up there [on the scoreboard], that just gets him going even more.”

And after a walk by Knox to Josh Nohilly to open the Eastern portion of the second stanza, Central coach Bunty Ray made a pitching change to Alex DiLoreto.

Off the change on the mound, Fradette and Gagnier earned a base-on-balls to load things up and Violette was back at the plate with two runners in scoring position.

Violette lofted a fly-ball to right for an out but Nohilly quickly scooted home as the sacrifice fly made it a 3-0 game.

Then with runners at the corners, Eastern turned to its base-running pickle play – attempting to snare a fourth run – but Fradette was caught behind third base and the plate – eventually tagged out at home in a rundown

However, that 3-0 lead by the Lancers loomed big after two innings.

DiLoreto didn’t make it out of the third inning and when Kevin White came into pitch, he beaned Massarelli – the second time he was hit in the game – and there were men on first and second.

But White came through with two strikeouts and going into the fourth, Central was down by three but still hanging around in the challenge.

“He threw strikes,” said Ray of White. “We were hitting guys, we weren’t throwing strikes. Kenny’s been there for us all year. He went out there he just was flat. [Eastern] came out aggressive [and] drove the ball around the ball park. I would have liked to see more presence from [Knox] on the mound but he’s our guy [and] he’s going to keep on going out there until we figure it out.”

Marquis retired 10 straight batters to open the contest until Central’s Dathan Hickey dropped a Texas leaguer into right field for a hit off a nice catch attempt by Lozier to open the fourth frame.

Noah Plantamuro then advanced Hickey to second off a groundout but ended up stranded as Eastern maintained its shutout through three-in-a-half frames.

“I didn’t like our aggressiveness early,” said Ray. “We made some adjustments. Just nothing fell when we did hit it hard and didn’t hit as many hard as I would like because we didn’t give ourselves a chance.”

The score remained a 3-0 push through five and Marquis continued to dominate from the mound, facing just one above the minimum to that point of the showdown.

“As you saw, he was pounding the strike zone, getting a lot of different pitches over the plate and [he’s] such a competitor,” said Giovinazzo of Marquis. “He’s the guy you want out there in a game like this.”

In the top of the fifth, Lozier had a bit of a workout in right field as he chased down two fly-balls for outs.

And while Eastern graduated Adrian James and Nate Hickey last season, two speedy all-conference outfielders, the combination of Lozier, Violette and Nohilly have more than held their own in the outfield for the Lancers this year.

“Losing Hickey and Adrian were big losses for us,” said Lozier. “So I’ve been just trying to like emulate them and we’re playing as well as we can. Jake in centerfield has a lot of experience and he’s kind of leading us out there. Zach throws pretty hard so I was expecting [the ball] to come off the outside plate towards me (in right field).”

“So actually, yeah, I was expecting that much [action].”

White settled down Eastern, picking up five K’s over his first three innings in relief, to keep the deficit to just those three runs going into the sixth stanza.

In the sixth, Central’s Steven Warkowski greeted Marquis with a sharp single to left but a double-play ball was created off a grounder by Jeremy Ganavage.

Ganavage sent a roller to Marquis at the mound and after the pitcher slipped a bit, his throw went to second base for the second out.

But when the toss to first was not in time to get Ganavage, Central was still alive in the tilt.

However, since Warkowski failed to slide into second off the Ganavage offering, the officials called the runner at first out – ending the inning – with Eastern still managing and maintaining a 3-0 lead.

Central took one last crack at it in the top of the seventh but Marquis was still going strong, looking for the complete game shutout.

Three outs later, Eastern won for the seventh time this season behind the 3-0 victory.

“[It was] a good pitching performance,” said Ray of Marquis. “We took too many pitches. I would have liked to see us be more aggressive. I think towards the end, we started driving the ball a little bit better but too little, too late.”

“I thought he did a good job commanding both sides, mixing speeds, so sometimes, a pitcher has a lot to do with poor offense.”

The result was a fifth straight loss by the Rams to the Lancers but it was hardly a blowout as Central did enough defensively, especially from the mound, but just couldn’t generate that one or two timely hits to break into the game.

“I thought we pitched the ball well,” said Ray. “We only gave up three runs to [Eastern]. That’s a good offensive team. I thought defensively, we needed to do a better job. They scored two runs on an error…If you’re not going to score, you have to do every little thing correctly. And we’re not doing the little things right in the games that we lost.”