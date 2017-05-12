Bierfeldt walks it off vs. Ducks

CONOR BEIRFELDT HOMERS TWICE IN 4-3 BEES WIN

BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Bierfeldt homers twice, including a walk off shot in the 9th to give New Britain a 4-3 victory over the Ducks! #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…: Conor Bierfeldt came to the plate in both the 4th and 9th innings. He would hit a 3 run blast in the 4th to give New Britain a 3-2 lead at the time, and when Long Island tied the game in the top of the 9th, Bierfeldt came to bat in the bottom half and would crush a solo shot to give the Bees their first walkoff win of the season.

Pitchers of Record: W: Joe Beimel (1-2) | L: Patrick Crider (0-2)

Player(s) of the Game: Conor Bierfeldt (New Britain) – 2-4, 2 HR, 4 RBI | Angelo Songco (Long Island) – 2-4, 2B, 2 RBI

Next Game: Friday, May 12th, 6:35 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – Long Island Ducks (9-12) vs. New Britain Bees (6-14)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: Jason Jarvis (0-2, 5.54) | Long Island: Matt Larkins (0-1, 7.62)

Bees Buzz: The win marks the first walkoff win for the Bees this season…Conor Bierfeldt is the only Bees player this season to have homered twice in 2 different games…The victory snaps a 7 game home losing streak for New Britain…Bierfeldt now leads the Atlantic League in home runs with 6…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 160, and played in his 182nd consecutive game overall…Jake McGuiggan’s on base streak has been snapped at 9 games…The Bees are now 3-1 against the Ducks…Bierfeldt joins Craig Maddox as the only Bees players to have logged 4 RBI in a single game