Bristol PD to recognize officers on May 19

In honor of National Police Week, the Bristol Police Department will hold a ceremony on Friday, May 19 to recognize officers who gave their lives in the line of duty for the city of Bristol.

The ceremony is open to the public and will take place at 3:30 p.m. by the Bristol Police Department memorial located on North Main Street (between City Hall and the police department.

National Police Week, which takes place from May 14 to May 20, pays special recognition to law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety of others, according to a press release from the Bristol Police Department.

During the ceremony, three Bristol police officers will be recognized for sacrificing their lives in the line of duty: James McNamee, James W. Burns and Ernest W. Schilke, the reelase said.