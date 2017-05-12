News Duck Race winners announced May 12, 2017 • 0 Comments Prize # Prize Winner Name Ticket # 1 “$1,500 “ Pat Jandreau 1984 2 “$1,000 “ Jodi Zils Gagne 4528 3 Xbox One 1TB Console The Division Bundle plus Rainbow Six Seige Pat Colter 709 4 Family Four Pack to Lake Compounce JoAnn Crino 752 5 Restaurant Membership through 2018 at Chippanee Country Club John Baraiolo 4238 6 $200 Gift Certificate redeemable at Nuchie’s Restaurant Greg Fradette 282 7 Foursome of golf at Pequabuck Golf Club Lisa Rooney 1542 8 $150 Gift Certificate redeemable at Quinoco Oil Sarah Johnson 2740 9 Hair Care Basket & $80 Gift Card redeemable at Montage Hair Design Mike Gaudio 746 10 $100 Gift Certificate redeemable at City True Value Hardware Ray Rouillard 2697 11 $100 Gift Certificate redeemable at RiSu Martial Arts Academy Darrel Miller 177 12 $100 Gift Certificate redeemable at RiSu Martial Arts Academy Pat Voisine 642 13 $100 Gift Certificate redeemable at Sassu Cuts Miguel Rosado 3437 14 Sassu Cuts Product Basket Philip Cohen 1911 15 Bristol Blues Family 4 Pack & 2 Hats John Semrau 1159 16 $75 Gift Certificate redeemable at Sonic of CT John Savage 1468 17 One Hour Massage at Physical Therapy & Massage of CT Jackie Posadas 3693 18 One Hour Massage at Physical Therapy & Massage of CT Marcel Beaulieu 817 19 $50 Gift Certificate redeemable at Amazon Anthony Carlson 3949 20 $50 Gift Certificate redeemable at Hartford County Tattoo Petra Fix 1678 21 $50 Gift Certificate redeemable at Greer’s Chicken Shirley Dickau 1386 22 $50 Gift Certificate redeemable at Greer’s Chicken Scott Rosado 3413 23 $50 Gift Certificate redeemable at Silvana Day Spa & Salon Andrew Fortin 2322 24 $50 Gift Certificate redeemable at Max Pizza Max – St. Joesph’s Polish Club 421 25 $50 Gift Certificate redeemable at Black Bear Auto Lori Eschner 1974 26 $25 Gift Certificate redeemable at it! Candy! Zack Jazlowercki 3255 27 $25 Gift Certificate redeemable at Rodd’s Restaurant Doug Howard 1689 Share this:EmailPrintFacebookGoogleLinkedInRedditTwitter Related