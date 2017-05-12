News

Duck Race winners announced

Prize #    Prize       Winner Name       Ticket #
1              “$1,500 “ Pat Jandreau         1984
2              “$1,000 “ Jodi Zils Gagne      4528
3              Xbox One 1TB Console The Division Bundle plus Rainbow Six Seige          Pat Colter              709
4              Family Four Pack to Lake Compounce            JoAnn Crino          752
5              Restaurant Membership through 2018 at Chippanee Country Club           John Baraiolo        4238
6              $200 Gift Certificate redeemable at Nuchie’s Restaurant              Greg Fradette       282
7              Foursome of golf at Pequabuck Golf Club      Lisa Rooney          1542
8              $150 Gift Certificate redeemable at Quinoco Oil            Sarah Johnson      2740
9              Hair Care Basket & $80 Gift Card redeemable at Montage Hair Design     Mike Gaudio         746
10            $100 Gift Certificate redeemable at City True Value Hardware   Ray Rouillard        2697
11            $100 Gift Certificate redeemable at RiSu Martial Arts Academy  Darrel Miller         177
12            $100 Gift Certificate redeemable at RiSu Martial Arts Academy  Pat Voisine            642
13            $100 Gift Certificate redeemable at Sassu Cuts               Miguel Rosado      3437
14            Sassu Cuts Product Basket Philip Cohen         1911
15            Bristol Blues Family 4 Pack & 2 Hats                John Semrau         1159
16            $75 Gift Certificate redeemable at Sonic of CT               John Savage           1468
17            One Hour Massage at Physical Therapy & Massage of CT            Jackie Posadas      3693
18            One Hour Massage at Physical Therapy & Massage of CT            Marcel Beaulieu   817
19            $50 Gift Certificate redeemable at Amazon     Anthony Carlson  3949
20            $50 Gift Certificate redeemable at Hartford County Tattoo         Petra Fix                1678
21            $50 Gift Certificate redeemable at Greer’s Chicken       Shirley Dickau       1386
22            $50 Gift Certificate redeemable at Greer’s Chicken       Scott Rosado         3413
23            $50 Gift Certificate redeemable at Silvana Day Spa & Salon          Andrew Fortin      2322
24            $50 Gift Certificate redeemable at Max Pizza  Max – St. Joesph’s Polish Club            421
25            $50 Gift Certificate redeemable at Black Bear Auto       Lori Eschner         1974
26            $25 Gift Certificate redeemable at it! Candy!   Zack Jazlowercki  3255
27            $25 Gift Certificate redeemable at Rodd’s Restaurant   Doug Howard       1689

