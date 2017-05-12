High school seniors entering service to be saluted

By LISA CAPOBIANCO

STAFF WRITER

With graduation just around the corner, the Greater Bristol Veterans Council at its annual salute dinner will honor local seniors who have decided to serve their country.

The dinner, which honors graduates who are making the transition into the military or military academies, will take place on Friday, May 19, 4:30 p.m. at Nuchie’s Restaurant.

At least 30 graduating men and women from Bristol and other surrounding communities are expected to attend the dinner, where they will receive special recognition from the Veterans Council as well as a red, white, and blue tassel.

“When you put the uniform on, you don’t know if you’re putting it on at peacetime or wartime. You don’t know where you’re going to be sent, and the families don’t know where their children are going to be sent, so it’s stressful,” said Greater Bristol Veterans Council Chairman Russ Trudel. “This is the first step into their adult lives.”

During the dinner, Al Terzi, an Air Force Intelligence veteran, will serve as the MC, while Army veteran Michael Heimbach will serve as the guest speaker.

Currently the vice president of Global Security and Facilities Operations at ESPN, Heimbach set the foundation for his 20-year career in the FBI while serving in the Army.

The veteran also is the father of a Marine Corps officer who is currently serving overseas.

Trudel said a guest speaker like Heimbach could provide extra comfort to not only the graduates, but also the parents.

“It would ease both sides of the fence—give a little confidence to the kids and confidence to the parents.”

What makes the event interesting every year for Trudel is seeing graduates he has known since they were children. When the Veterans Council received the list of graduates who have enlisted in the military, Trudel recognized two of the names.

“Two of them I’ve known since before they were born. I’ve been friends with their families for years—and didn’t even realize they were going into the service until we got the list from the schools. It’s pretty neat how it’s passing the torch,” said Trudel.

“One of my former babysitters for my kids is going in too,” added Donna Dognin, the veterans assistance specialist for the Veterans Strong Community Center.

The Salute Dinner may have been revitalized in 2011, but the annual event has its roots dating back to the 1940s—a time when the Bristol community had countless veterans groups like the Forestville War Veterans Association. Local businesses would show their appreciation to the graduates during the dinner—including Sessions Clock Co., which gave watches to the new military members before they went overseas.

“It’s a revitalization of something that worked before…and has been brought back,” said Trudel, as he shared a book full of Salute Dinner photos from years past with The Observer. “Everyone who has attended it, loves it, and talks about it for years to come.”

Once the graduates move onto the military or military academy, the Veterans Council hopes to hear back from the young men and women as well as their families.

“We’d like to know how they grow, how their career continues,” said Trudel.

Trudel added how community support for military members can go a long way—whether people reach out through a “thank you” or another act of kindness.

“Extend a hand…a thank you. Show them that you care,” said Trudel.

“I see it with the parents too, knowing that the community is behind their kids makes it a little bit easier for them,” said Dognin.

The annual Salute Dinner will take place on May 19, 4:30 p.m. at Nuchie’s, 164 Central St., Forestville. Businesses or organizations are invited to show their support for the dinner. Any interested in showing a token of appreciation through a donation can contact Dognin at the Veteran Strong Center (860) 584-6258, or Trudel at (860)280-1781.