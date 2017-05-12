Police blotter for May 12

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.
- Devin J. Zalot, 22, of 9 Helen Rd., Terryville, was arrested April 28 and charged with four counts of second degree failure to appear, interfering with an officer, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Stephanie Riccio, 21, of 60 Beechwood Lane, Bristol, was arrested April 28 and charged with possession of less than .5 ounce of cannabis-type substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension.
- Allison L. Sahno, 42, of 124 Bridle Path Rd., Southbury, was arrested April 28 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Marie Grimaldi, 50, of 8 Spelman St., Bristol, was arrested April 28 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Ralph Digiando-menico, 52, of 85 Lincoln St., Meriden, was arrested April 28 and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
- Mark Seiler, 51, of 518 Jerome Ave., Bristol, was arrested April 28 and charged with failure to drive right and operation while under the influence.
- Daquan Jarrett, 23, of 173 Stonecrest St., Bristol, was arrested April 29 and charged with interfering with an officer.
- Joel Casiano, 29, of 119 Lambert Ave., Bristol, was arrested April 29 and charged with illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension.
- Cynthia Lockhart, 54, of 36 Emory Ct., Bristol, was arrested April 29 and charged with operation while under the influence and failure to obey stop sign.
- Kelly M. Chambers, 38, of 440 Park St., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested April 29 and charged with first degree criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and sixth degree larceny.
- Michael Williams, 48, of 243 French St., Bristol, was arrested April 29 and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree unlawful restraint.
- Markita Mullen, 29, of 594 Burritt St., New Britain, was arrested April 29 and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree threatening.
- Shayna Rivera, 24, of 214 Davis Dr., Bristol, was arrested April 30 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Gary W. Field, 52, of 258 Farmington Ave., Bristol, was arrested May 1 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Tishawn Hunter, 42, of 986 Norwich-New London Tunpike, Uncasville, was arrested May 1 and charged with tampering with a witness and second degree harassment.
- Hector Maldonado, 41, of 239 Summer St., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested May 1 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and sixth degree larceny.
- Paul D. Baron, 64, of 130 Longview Ave., Brsitol, was arrested May 1 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Brian Palmerick, 64, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested May 1 and charged with two counts of failure to respond to payable violation.
- William J. Guertin, 41, of 123 Kenney St., Bristol, was arrested May 1 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- David Neupaver, 61, of 6H Queen Terrace, Southington, was arrested May 1 and charged with operation while under the influence.
- David Villanueva-Rivera, 25, of 202 Winfield Dr., New Britain, was arrested May 1 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Tylor Johnson, 24, of 16 Round Hill Rd., Bristol, was arrested May 1 and charged with evading responsibility through injury/property damage and operation while under the influence.
- Kelly M. Chambers, 38, of 440 Park St., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested May 2 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
- David J. Thompson, 49, of 112 Peck Lane, Bristol, was arrested May 2 and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- David Mendoza, 30, of 11 Cromwell St., Hartford, was arrested May 2 and charged with second degree breach of peace and third degree assault.
- Mario M. Dampolo, 46, of 139 Washington St., New Britain, was arrested May 2 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- William R. Foley, 30, of 5 Main St., Terryville, was arrested May 2 and charged with first degree assault, criminal violation of protective order and second degree breach of peace.
- Kemar Tyndale, 20, of 49 School St., Bloomfield, was arrested May 2 and charged with criminal violation of protective order.
- Lynette Ferrara, 46, of 511 Emmett St., Apt. B11, Bristol, was arrested May 3 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Michael Maxfield, 23, of 30 Dudley St., Bristol, was arrested May 3 and charged with seven counts of second degree failure to appear.
- Jonathon Schultz, 18, of 231 Burlington Ave., Bristol, was arrested May 3 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Lindsey M. Zdun, 19, of 231 Burlington Ave., Apt. 2, Bristol, was arrested May 3 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Christopher G. Brown, 51, of 27 Trout Brook Rd., Bristol, was arrested May 3 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- William M. Shumway, 46, of 36 Sandra Dr., Bristol, was arrested May 3 and charged with two counts of illegal manufacture, distribution and sale.
- Roger G. Tuscano, 46, of 286 Farmington Ave., Bristol, was arrested May 3 and charged with failure to keep drug in original container, illegal manufacture, distribution and sale of narcotics and possession of a controlled substance.
- Catrina Brutcher, 46, of 485 Birch St., Forestville, was arrested May 3 and charged with disorderly conduct.
- Michael Murray, 44, of 30 Darling St., Apt. D, Southington, was arrested May 3 and charged with criminal violation of restraining order.
- Daniel T. Wing, 31, of 384 Litchfield Rd., Watertown, was arrested May 3 and charged with assault on a victim over the age of 60 and second degree breach of peace.