Obituaries: Glenna Marie Pelletier

Glenna Marie (McCarthy) Pelletier, 86, of Bristol, CT, beloved wife of Rosaire Pelletier, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 following an extended illness. Glenna was born on December 28, 1930 in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, Canada, and was one of ten children of the late Leonard and Alma McCarthy. Glenna married Rosaire June 26, 1950 when they would move to Bristol to raise their family of six children. She worked as a crossing guard for many years at St. Ann’s School and enjoyed getting together with her other crossing guard friends, also known as the “Coffee Girls”. She also pursued a career in real estate working with her sisters Bernice Goodine and Geneva Beaulieu. In addition to her loving husband of 66 years, Glenna is survived by six children and spouses: Dale and Sue Ellen Pelletier of New Hartford, Stanley and Sharon Pelletier of Westerly, RI, Wayne Pelletier of Rockaway, NJ, Patti and Thomas Treichel of Bristol, Tori and Lawrence Pace of Glastonbury, and Peggy and Michael Harris of Barkhamsted; two sisters: Geneva Beaulieu of Scarborough, ME, and Sandra McCarthy of Bristol; her 12 grandchildren; her 6 six great grandchildren. Glenna was predeceased by two brothers, Conrad and Alton McCarthy, and five sisters Betty Cassidy, Leona McCarthy, Gilberta McCarthy, Althea Haines, and Bernice Goodine. The family thanks the wonderful caregivers of Bristol Hospital including the ICU and Hospice as well as at Ingraham Manor for the wonderful care of Glenna. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, May 15, 2017 at 9:00 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT. A Mass for Christian Burial will follow at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St, Bristol, CT at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol, CT. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Sunday, May 14, 2017 between 5:00 and 8:00 PM. Memorial donations may be made to: Bristol Hospital Development Foundation, PO Box 977, Bristol, CT 06011-0977. Please visit Glenna’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

