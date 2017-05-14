Fire report for May 12

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.
April 28
114 Tulip St., carbon monoxide incident.
40 Bird Rd., detector activation, no fire—unintentional.
Burger King, 1033 Farmington Ave., lock-out.
38 Judd St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
Emmett Street and Pine Street, motor vehicle/pedestrian accident.
April 29
Gridley St. and West St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.
70 Race St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.
Carol Dr. and Farmington Ave., power line down.
Stevens St. and Stafford Ave., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.
Barnes Highway and Central St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.
177 Center St., motor vehicle accident with injuries.
Woodland St. and King St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.
121 Rosewood Dr., unauthorized burning.
April 30
Subway, 45 North Main St., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.
79 Sycamore St., assist police or other governmental agency.
41 Miller Rd., unauthorized burning.
826 Pine St., cooking fire, confined to container.
43 Woodbine St., power line down.
May 1
68 Buff Rd., vehicle accident, general cleanup.
NAPA Auto Parts, 65 Memorial Blvd., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
975 Willis St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
230 Maple Ave., vehicle accident, general cleanup.
Bayberry Dr. and Emmett St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.
396 Birch St., lock-out.
CubeSmart Self Storage, 201 Lake Ave., person in distress, other.
May 2
Meridian Towers, 52 Sheila Ct., assist police or other governmental agency.
32 Orchard St., unauthorized burning.
Washington St. and Garden St., power line down.
771 Farmington Ave., power line down.
May 3
107 Rockwell Ave., assist police or other governmental agency.
351 Terryville Ave., power line down.
476 Broad St., unauthorized burning.
McDonald’s, 150 North Main St., biological hazard, confirmed or suspected.
6 Ridgecrest Lane, carbon monoxide incident.
May 4
Di Giovanni Auto Service, 448 Park St., assist police or other governmental agency.
646 Stevens St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.
King St. and Second St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.
Race St. and Valley St., natural vegetation fire, other.
10 Falls Brook Rd., unauthorized burning.
May 5
Meridian Towers, 52 Meridian Ct., assist police or other governmental agency.
Riverview Apartments, 171 Laurel St., lock-in.