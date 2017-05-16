BE wrestlers to gather May 21 to celebrate championship season

The Bristol Eastern High School wrestling team will gather on Sunday, May 21, 2017 to commemorate its Class L State Championship.

“Even though the season has ended, and many of our athletes playing spring sports and getting ready for graduation, the excitement and sense of accomplishment from that night has not faded,” stated Head Coach Bryant Lishness in a press release. “On May 21, our team, family, and community supporters will gather at the Italian Social Club at 1 p.m. for a potluck dinner. At this time, all members of the 2017 team will receive their commemorative items.”

In the press release, Lishness noted that the staff and parents have been fund raising for the last three months as these championship commemorative items are not covered in the athletic department’s budget. “We feel strongly that every member of the team, from freshman to senior, JV and practice partners, contributed to our overall team success. Every member will be receiving the commemorative items, which has increased the costs,” he said according to the press release

The BEHS wrestling program has held two tournaments to raise money, and has a program book for May 21. Community members who would like to support and celebrate this team may make donations, said the press releas.

“All donations, small and large, would be gratefully accepted to help defray the costs of the commemorative items,” stated Lishness in the press release.

Checks should be made payable to BEHS Wrestling and mailed to Melissa Pearson at 145 Redwood Dr., Bristol.

All donors will be recognized at the event.

For more information on the event, call Melissa Pearson at (860)302-7173 or Ellen Zoppo-Sassu at (860)585-6696.