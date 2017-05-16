Bees split twin bill

NEW BRITAIN HOMERS 3 TIMES IN EDUCATION DAY DOUBLEHEADER

GAME 1 BOX SCORE

GAME 2 BOX SCORE

In 140 Characters or Less: Marzi gets first career complete game and shutout in game 1, but Bees fall in game 2 to split doubleheader with Fish. #ItsBetterWithTheBees

The Game Changed When…:

Game 1: Jon Griffin came to bat in the 2nd and 4th innings. He would hit a home run in both at bats, driving in 3 total runs to put the Bees on the board and extend their lead.

Game 2: With the game tied at 2 in the 4th inning, D’Arby Myers came to bat and would hit a single to score Jonathan Galvez, giving Bridgeport a 3-2 lead, which they would extend and hold on to through the rest of the game.

Pitchers of Record:

Game 1: W: Anthony Marzi (2-1) | L: Cory Riordan (1-2)

Game 2: W: Jonathan Albaladejo (3-1) | L: Jason Jarvis (0-3)

Player(s) of the Game:

Game 1: Anthony Marzi (New Britain) – CG, SHO, 7 IP, 4 H, 5 K | Santiago Nessy (Bridgeport) – 2-2

Game 2: Luis Hernandez (Bridgeport) – 1-4, HR, 2 RBI | Michael Crouse (New Britain) – 1-3, HR, 2 RBI

Next Game: Wednesday, May 17th, 6:35 P.M.

Tale of the Tape – Bridgeport Bluefish (13-12) vs. New Britain Bees (9-15)

Starting Pitchers – New Britain: Eric Fornataro (0-1, 5.89) | Chris Rearick (0-1, 5.03)

Promotions – Every Wednesday home game for the Bees is a YMCA “Fun 4 Everyone” Day! Use promo code “FUN4” when purchasing your tickets online to get 4 box seats, 4 hot dogs, 4 bags of chips, and 4 drinks all at a 60% discounted price! Fans who use the code will also receive 10% off official Bees merchandise at B. Hive & Co.!

Tickets: CLICK HERE | Available at the New Britain Stadium Box Office | Call 860-826-BEES

Broadcast: The Bees’ Official YouTube Channel (youtube.com/NewBritainBees) and Facebook Live (facebook.com/newbritainbees), starting at 6:20 P.M.

Bees Buzz: Anthony Marzi notched both his first career shutout and complete game in game 1 of the doubleheader…The Bees drove in 5 of their 6 combined runs in today’s games with home runs…Conor Bierfeldt reached base safely in game 1, extending his on base streak to 10 games, a new season high for the Bees…Jon Griffin hit 2 home runs in game 1, his first multi-home run game since September 17th of last season. With those two home runs, he is now 2 away from 100 home runs in his professional career…Jovan Rosa played in both games of the doubleheader, extending his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 165, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 188…Conor Bierfeldt’s perfect attendance starting in left field this season was snapped in game 2 with Jamar Walton getting his first start in left field…Shawn Gilblair made his first appearance of 2017 in the 7th inning of game 2.