Knights stampede past Lancers

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

SPORTS WRITER

BRISTOL – The Southington High School baseball squad foiled Bristol Eastern on Monday, May 8 by an 11-1 final from Muzzy Field in Bristol.

The Knights moved to 9-3 in the winning effort while the Lancers fell to 7-5 overall – dropping its third straight decision.

John Mikosz earned the win for Southington, throwing the first six innings and allowing six hits, walking one, while fanning eleven and giving up one unearned run over an excellent outing.

He also contributed two, two-run doubles in the fourth and fifth innings to pace the offensive attack for the Knights.

However, both squads generated seven hits apiece over the showdown but the Lancers’ four error did-in the squad.

Mac Goulet was the only Eastern player with multiple hits, collecting three singles in four at-bats overall.

Eastern’s big chance to break into the scoring column came over the first frame as singles by Anthony Lozier and Goulet and a walk to Jake Violette loaded the bases up with one out.

However, Mikosz struck out the next two batters he faced to end the inning and the tone of the game was quickly set.

But Eastern pitcher Zach Marquis (3-1) cruised into the top of the tilt without as much as a scratch before things slid sideways for the home team.

Southington scored three runs in the top of the third off Marquis as a base hit by Jeremy Mercier started the rally.

A walk, and a fielder’s choice on Brandon Kohl’s sacrifice bunt – a play in which the Lancers could not generate an out – loaded the bases up without the benefit of an out.

Marquis picked up a “K” for the first out of the tilt but Josh Panarella sliced a two-run double to right and when Brandon Cooney’s sacrifice fly scored the third run of the stanza for Southington, the visitors led it by a 3-0 push.

In the Southington fourth, a base-on-balls and a single with two outs put runners on the corners and the next rally quickly ensued.

An infield error scored one run while Mikosz lined a double to left for two additional scores and the Knights led it 6-0.

In the fifth, Southington surged in front by a 10-0 tally, snaring four runs off reliever Shawn Savoir.

Following a walk and a hit batsman to begin the fifth inning, Savoir retired the next two batters and looked poised to work his way out of the jam.

But Southington’s John Grey flipped a single into short right field for two runs and following another single, Mikosz doubled to left center for two additional runs to help the Knights build an imposing double-figure lead.

Eastern finally scored a run – of the unearned variety – in the fifth on an RBI double by Gary Gagnier but the home team was still trailing by a 10-1 score.

Southington notched its final run in the seventh off reliever Jagger Duquette on three consecutive Eastern infield errors as the Lancers fell to one of its longest rivals by ten runs from Bristol, 11-1.

SOUTHINGTON 11, BRISTOL EASTERN 0

from Muzzy Field, Bristol

Southington 003 340 1 – 11 7 1

Bristol Eastern (7-6) 000 010 0 – 1 7 4

Southington: John Mikosz, Bailey Robarge (7) & Josh Panarella

Bristol Eastern: Zach Marquis (LP: 3-1), Shane Caron (4), Shawn Savoir (5), Cory Fradette (5), Jagger Duquette (7) & Gary Gagnier

WP – John Mikosz (S)

LP – Zach Marquis (BE), 3-1

2B – Josh Panarella (S), John Mikosz (S) 2, Gary Gagnier (BE)

3B – None

HR – None

Records: Bristol Eastern 8-5