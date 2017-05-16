Obituaries: Alice Crosby

Alice Crosby was born July 16, 1917 in West Hartford. She was the daughter of Otto and Maria (Johnson) Brandell.

Alice was married in 1942 to her loving husband William “Bing” Crosby for 59 years until his passing in 2001. She is also predeceased by her beloved only brother Clarence in 2007.

Alice is survived by her oldest son Dwight (Woody) and Eileen Crosby of Kirkland, WA, Woody’s son Todd and Becky Crosby, their twin daughters Ellie and Gracie of Redmond, WA; son Drew and Amber Crosby, their two children Carter and Cammi of Port Orchard, WA.; Alice’s daughter, Cynthia Crosby, her two daughters, Nicole Polino of South Windsor and Melissa Polino of Bristol; Douglas and Cristina Crosby, their son Alex Crosby of Simi Valley, CA; and several nieces and nephews, especially Bill and Marianne Brandell and their family, Carrie Pate and Jason Dingle.

Alice was a lifelong member of the First Congressional Church of Bristol. She also volunteered at the Bristol Hospital for 37 years and volunteered at the Bargain Box in Bristol.

Alice’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at Shady Oaks for their excellent care of their mother. Our best love to our wonderful mother.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Alice’s memorial webpage at www.Obrien-FuneralHome.com.