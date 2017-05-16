Obituaries: Anna Mae Williams

Williams, Anna Mae “Ann” (Casullo), 83, of Bristol, widow of Kenneth E. Williams, passed away May 11, 2017 at her home in Bristol. Born on December 5, 1933 in Bristol, CT, she was a daughter of the late James and Dorothy (Paladino) Casullo. Ann was a longtime parishioner of St. Gregory the Great Roman Catholic Church in Bristol. She worked as an accountant for the former Emhart company in Farmington and for the Morin Corporation here in Bristol. Ann was also a member of Bristol’s Garden Club for many years. Ann is survived by two sons and a daughter-in-law Mark and Barbara Williams and Jay Williams, all from Bristol, CT; a daughter and son-in-law Holly and Ed Audet of Bristol, CT; three grandchildren Daryl and Christine Bushy, and Tara Ilic; two great grandchildren Noah and Andrew, and two nieces Roxanne (Caddick) Sessions and Candace (Caddick) Kinneair. Ann was predeceased by her sister Loraine Caddick. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, May 16, at 11am at St. Gregory the Great R.C. Church in Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday morning from 9-10am at DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. Family and friends may leave a condolence message by visiting www.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

