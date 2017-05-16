Obituaries: Aurella Genest

Aurella (Campbell) Genest, 84, of Bristol, passed away on May 12, 2017 at the Bristol Hospital. She was the widow of Fred Joseph Genest.

She was born in Fort Kent, Maine the daughter of the late Fred and Della (Boucher) Campbell.

She was a resident of Bristol most of her life and a member of St. Joseph Church.

She is survived by a son, Richard and his wife Patricia Genest of Bristol. A sister, Toni Odis of Barre, Vermont.

Two granddaughters, Angie Genest and Lisa and her husband Jim Ferguson. 3 great grandchildren, Mac, Bing and Nathan plus several nieces and nephews.

She is pre-deceased by a daughter, Tina Genest, a son Gary Genest and a sister, Anette Pelletier.

A private Mass of Christine burial will be held at St. Joseph Church. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St. Bristol is in charge of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to CT Human Society 701 Russell Rd. Newington, CT 06111.

http://www.dunnfh.com/