Obituaries: George H. Taylor

George H. Taylor, 90, of Bristol, passed away on Thursday May 11, 2017.

George was born on January 13, 1927 in Bristol, CT a son of the late Vernon S. and Katherine (Delaney) Taylor.

He was a US Army veteran, serving with the 82nd Airborne and also the United States Merchant Marines. He retired from General Motor’s New Departure as a tool and die maker.

George is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Josephine (Tarnowski) Taylor of Bristol; his daughter and son-in-law Joanne and David Kalt; his son and daughter-in-law George V. Taylor and Susie Kelly Taylor of Old Saybrook; his grandchildren Adam Taylor Kalt and Erica Taylor Kalt and his great-grandchildren, Mateo W. Kalt and Avery Taylor Madsen.

He was predeceased by his sister Mary Emonds.

George was an avid stock market investor, gardener, and he loved the water.

Calling hours were held on Monday May 15, 2017 at 10AM at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville followed by the funeral service at 11AM. Burial with military honors followed at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ASPCA.org.

To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit George’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.