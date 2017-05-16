Obituaries: Louise E. Grabowski

Louise E. (Marcinkowski) Grabowski, 85, of Bristol, widow of Michael L. Grabowski passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Hartford Hospital with her three daughters by her side. She was born July 1, 1931 in New Britain and was a daughter of the late Louis and Josephine (Czertak) Marcinkowski and lived in Bristol most of her life. She was a parishioner of St. Stanislaus Church, and was a member of the Grove Beach Improvement Association in Westbrook. She was also a member of the American Electroplaters Society. She enjoyed taking care of the family home in Bristol and her cottage in Westbrook. She is survived by her three daughters and two sons-in-law, Diann and Thomas Gravlin of Bristol, Jane Allocca of Bristol, Irene and Stanley Dlugolenski of Southington, four grandchildren, Jesse Gravlin and his fiancée, Sara Williams, Luke Gravlin, Keith Dlugolenski, and Robert Dlugolenski, a great granddaughter, Samantha Gravlin and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a sister Genevieve Frye. Her funeral will be held Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 9am from DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, followed by a mass at 10am in St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 4-7pm at the funeral home. Donations may be made to the Terryville Animal Rescue Foundation, 366 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786 or to St. Stanislaus Church, 510 West St., Bristol, CT 06010. To leave a condolence message in Louise’s guestbook please visit WWW.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.COM.

