Results of Pine Lake fishing derby

The Pine Lake’s 4th Annual Kid’s Fishing Derby was held on Saturday, May 13 at Pine Lake in Forestville.

The weather was cold and damp but the boys and girls were having fun fishing. Tom Grabowski, owner of Tag’s Tackle Box on Whiting Street in Plainville was on hand to help any youths who needed assistance.

At noon the derby was over and the winners announced.

13-15 year old group:

Alex Grabowski – biggest fish

Timofei Zoia – smallest fish

Cameron Fabrizie – the most fish.

9-12 year old group:

Cameron Roy – biggest fish

Kaden Eontalea – smallest fish

Mason Duby – the most fish*

*Duby caught 55 fish, an all time derby record.

5-8 year old group:

Josiah – biggest fish

Eragow Mahelk – smallest fish

Abby Depray – the most fish.

Sponsors were Tag’s Tackle Box, Bass Pro Shop Outdoor World, Cabela’s, True Value Farmington Avenue, Bristol Hearing Aids, John E. Tavera Memorial Fund, One Fifty Restaurant, Allstate Insurance, Forestville Village Association, Nuchies, Ricci & Company, Mary Fortier, and Kevin and Mary Ellen Holden.