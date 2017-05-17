Girl foregoes gifts to help cancer center

Aislinn Uhl is a young girl from Wallingford, who recently celebrated her 7th birthday. In lieu of birthday gifts, she asked her friends to donate items to be donated to the Bristol Hospital Cancer Care Center. She collected an abundance of blankets, toiletries, books, journals, socks and more that were donated and are now being distributed to patients enduring treatments and care at the Cancer Care Center. Shown with the items Aislinn donated include, from the left, from the Bristol Hospital Cancer Care Center, Jackie Dean, MSN, RN, OCN; Grisel DelValle, Allison Seiders, Lynn Turner, RN, BSN; and Christine DeMaio, RN, OCN, and from the Bristol Hospital Development Foundation, Executive Director Mary Lynn Gagnon.

