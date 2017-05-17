Kids listings, starting May 19

FRIDAY, MAY 19

BRISTOL

SANDY’S BATON STUDIO WILL PRESENT ITS FINAL ANNUAL REVUE. 7 p.m. “Twirling with Movies and Musicals.” Numerous former students from the 1960s to 1990s will perform along with college feature twirlers. Both Sandy’s Parade Corps and Show Troupe will disband. Lessons for competitive students will continue. Public invited. Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave., Bristol. $7 at the door. Under 5 admitted free. Former students welcome to join the fun. (860) 589-6171.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

SOUTHINGTON

JUNIOR MISS SOUTHINGTON SCHOLARSHIP ORGANIZATION ANNUAL PAGEANT. Contestants ages 4 to high school senior needed. Interview, fitness, talent, and evening wear competition. Aqua Turf, Mulberry Street, Plantsville. Putinontheritz@aol.com.