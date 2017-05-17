Miscellaneous listings, starting May 19

FRIDAY, MAY 19

BRISTOL

COLORING CRAZE PARTY. 7 to 9 p.m. Bring your coloring book and supplies. Wine and cheese party. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. Pre-register. $5. (860) 583-6309.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

BRISTOL

FIND OUT MORE ABOUT YOUR TIME PIECE. 1 to 3 p.m. Micah Tasker of TheVintageWatchMan.com will be on hand to help you learn about the history of your timepiece. Museums are restricted by law so appraisal values will not be given at this event. Depending on the number of patrons attending the event, the number of evaluations will be limited to three per person. American Clock and Watch Museum, 100 Maple St., Bristol. ClockandWatchMuseum.org (860) 583-6070.

MORNING BIRD WALK. 8 to 9:30 a.m. Learn songs and how to identify some of the common and not so common bid species. Bring your binoculars. Dress appropriately. Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Center, 175 Shrub Rd., Bristol. (860) 583-1234.

PLAINVILLE

‘A LONG WAY HOME.’ 1:30 p.m. Film based on the non-fiction book by Saroo Brieley. PG-13. Plainville Public Library, Chase Auditorium, 56 East Main St., Plainville.

OTHER

ATTIC TREASURES TAG SALE. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Held by the Ladies of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 8 Maple St, Terryville. (860) 283-4806.

SUNDAY, MAY 21

PLAINVILLE

BENEFIT HOLISTIC FAIR. 12 to 4 p.m. 45 plus vendors and readers. Complimentary food, beverages. VFW Hall, 7 Northwest Dr., Plainville. Free admission. Donation requested.

OTHER

SINGLES WALK AND LUNCH. Held by Social Connections. 11 a.m. Iron Horse Boulevard Walkway, Jim Gallagher Way, Simsbury. After go for lunch nearby. (860) 582-8229.

BRISTOL

BRISTOL GARDEN CLUB. NATIVE PLANT SALE. 9 a.m. to noon. Harry C. Barnes Memorial Nature Center, 175 Shrub Rd., Bristol. (860) 583-1234.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

BRISTOL

WARBLER WEDNESDAYS. 7 to 8:30 a.m. Guided bird walk around Indian Rock Nature Preserve. Bring your binoculars. Dress appropriately for walking on a nature trail. Indian Rock Nature Preserve, 501 Wolcott Rd., Bristol. (860) 583-1234.

THURSDAY, MAY 25

BRISTOL

HOLLYWOOD MOVIE MAGIC PART II. 7 p.m. Presented by film historian Cortlandt Hull and film buff Bob Adamczyk. Explores the technical advances in film from the 1940s to the present. From the patriotic side of Hollywood during World War II to the challenge of television, the development of Cinemascope, 3-D, Vista-Vision, Cinerama, and Stereophonic Sound. Plus, the explosion of sci-fi films in response to the atomic bomb. Original movie props and memorabilia will be on display. Bristol Historical Society, 98 Summer St., Bristol. Refreshments free to members, $5 to non-members.

SOUTHINGTON

OIL PAINTING TECHNIQUES. 7 p.m. Presented by Jim Laurino, who recently judged the Southington Arts and Crafts Association Juried Art Show. The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. Free.

FRIDAY, MAY 26

BRISTOL

SINGLES SWEETHEART DANCE. Sponsored by Social Connections. 7 to 11 p.m. DJ Tasteful Production. Buffet from 7 to 8 p.m. Dress to impress. Door prize. Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Bristol. $12, members. $17, guests. (860) 582-8229.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

OTHER

SINGLES MEMORIAL WEEKEND PICNIC. Held by Social Connections. 2 p.m. Bring an appetizer, side dish or dessert. If no food, pay extra $5. Members, $10. Guests, $17. 46 Swan Ave., Sound View, Old Lyme. (860) 434-6426.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

BRISTOL

RABIES CLINIC. 2 to 4 p.m. Cats must be in carriers. Dogs must be on leash. To get a three years rabies vaccination, you must provide a current rabies certification—otherwise you will receive a one-year vaccination. Rockwell Park Pavilion, Dutton Avenue, Bristol. $15, cash only. (860)584-7682 (Bristol-Burlington Health District), (860) 583-4641 (VCA Bristol Animal Hospital), (860) 583-9271 (Chippens Hill Veterinary Hospital).

NOW thru MAY 31

SOUTHINGTON

ART SHOW BY THOMAS MAYER OF SOUTHINGTON. ‘Florida Scenes.’ Retired public school art teacher. The Gallery at The Orchads, Community Room on the second floor, at The Orchards, 34 Hobart St., Southington. (860) 628-5656.

ONGOING

PLAINVILLE

FLYING FINGERS KNIT AND CROCHET GROUP. Wednesdays, 3 p.m. All ages—children, teens, and adults. Learn to knit or crochet. Bring your current project. Group runs for two hours. Plainville Public Library, 56 East Main St., Plainville. (860) 793-1450.