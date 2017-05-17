Obituaries: Delores Hamilton Houle

Former Bristol resident Delores (Dee) Hamilton Houle, 54, of Mooresville, NC, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 7, 2017 with her family by her side, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born on February 9, 1963 in Fairmont, West Virginia, to Rex F. Hamilton and the late Anita J. Gumbel Hamilton. For the past 30 years Mrs. Houle was employed by the Hartford Insurance Co. in Hartford, CT.

Dee was a loving person devoted to her family, and was a friend to many. In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband and best friend of 33 years Eugene F. Houle; sons, Alan Houle and wife, Becky of Granby, CT, Sean Houle and fiancée, Kerry Wallace of Huntersville, NC; sisters Debra Sullivan of Bristol, CT, Diana Rouillard of Old Saybrook, CT; her grandchildren, Sophia and Jacob Houle, several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Saturday May 20, 2017 from 10:00 to noon at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave. in Forestville, CT.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to American Cancer Society, for pancreatic cancer research, or Novant Health Hospice of Charlotte, NC.