Obituaries: Howard Philbrick

Howard Philbrick, 79, of Plainville died May 17, 2017 at Hospital of Central Connecticut, New Britain.

Howard was born August 14, 1937 in Waterbury, son of the late Stillman and Anna (Swazey) Philbrick.

He is survived by his son, David Philbrick of Terryville; his daughters, Mary Ann LaPiere of Bristol, Karen Sievel of Niantic and his sister, Susan Philbrick of Plymouth

A graveside service will be held 11:00A.M. Friday May 19, 2017 at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Scott Funeral Home 169 Main St., Terryville is assisting the family with arrangements.

