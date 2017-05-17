Series with Bluefish continues for Bees

BRIDGEPORT BLUEFISH (14-12) VS. NEW BRITAIN BEES (9-16)

==========

In 140 Characters or Less: Game 3 of 4 in the 1st meeting of the season between the Bees and Bluefish gets underway tonight, first pitch at 6:35! #ItsBetterWithTheBees

Series: This series is the first series between Bridgeport and New Britain this season. It began with a doubleheader on the last Baseball in Education Day in New Britain, which was split at 1 win apiece. New Britain shut out Bridgeport in game 1, and game 2 saw a 7-2 victory for the Bluefish. Game 3 of the series will be tonight at 6:35, and the series will conclude tomorrow night at 6:35.

The Bees: Game 1 of yesterday’s doubleheader was all about the Bees. Anthony Marzi got his first career complete game and first career shutout, pitching 7 full innings, facing 3 batters above the minimum. He gave up 4 hits and struck out 5 hitters. Jonathan Griffin led the New Britain offense, driving in 3 of their 4 runs with two home runs, his first home runs of the season.

The Opposition: In the second game of the twin bill, Bridgeport’s Jonathan Albaladejo countered Marzi’s complete game victory with a complete game win of his own, pitching all 7 innings allowing 2 runs off of 6 hits, and striking out 6 batters. The Bluefish offense surged for 7 runs after being shut out in the first game. 6 of the starting 9 for Bridgeport had at least 1 RBI, only struck out 3 times, and 5 of their 10 hits were for extra bases.

Starters:

New Britain: New Britain: Eric Fornataro (0-1, 5.89) | Chris Rearick (0-1, 5.03)

Key to the Game – Shutdown bullpen: In both games of yesterday’s doubleheader, Bridgeport did not use a single bullpen pitcher. Both starters threw complete games. New Britain also didn’t need to use their relievers in game 1, however in game 2 they used 5 of them, including Shawn Gilblair, who made his 2017 debut in the 7th inning. In their appearances, New Britain relievers got to see firsthand how dangerous the Bridgeport offense is. Look for the Bees bullpen to be assertive on the mound in tonight’s game, and give the Bluefish hitters difficulty at the plate.

Broadcast: Bees’ Official YouTube Channel (youtube.com/NewBritainBees) orOfficial Facebook Page starting at 6:20 P.M.

Bees Buzz: Anthony Marzi notched both his first career shutout and complete game in game 1 of yesterday’s doubleheader…The Bees drove in 5 of their 6 combined runs in yesterday’s games with home runs…Bees pitchers combined faced 59 total batters between both games of the doubleheader allowing 10 hits (.169) and only walked 2 of them…Conor Bierfeldt reached base safely in game 1 yesterday, which extended his on base streak to 10 games, a new season high for the Bees…Jon Griffin hit 2 home runs in game 1 yesterday, his first multi-home run game since September 17th of last season. With those two home runs, he is now 2 away from 100 home runs in his professional career…Jovan Rosa played in both games of the doubleheader, extending his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 165, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 188…Shawn Gilblair made his first appearance of 2017 in the 7th inning of game 2.