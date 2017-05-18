Girl Scouts hold open houses at summer camps May 21

Summer is rapidly approaching, and parents are looking for a fun, safe environment for their girls. Girl Scouts of Connecticut summer camps are offered throughout the state.

Girls can choose from one of seven day camps and two resident camps this summer:

Camp An-Se-Ox –Oxford: Day camp

Day camp Camp Aspetuck –Weston: Day camp

Day camp Camp Carlson –Bristol: Day camp

Day camp Camp Clatter Valley –New Fairfield: Day camp: Open House July 16

Camp Katoya –Milford: Day camp

Day camp Camp Laurel –Lebanon: Day and resident camp

Day and resident camp Camp Merrie-Wood –Manchester: Day camp

Day camp Camp Timber Trails –Tolland: Resident camp

At summer camp, girls will learn outdoor skills, develop leadership qualities, hike and enjoy nature, swim, kayak, canoe, practice archery, ride horses, sing silly songs, made friendship bracelets, play games, and make s’mores.

If your girl wants a summer to remember, come to the Open Houses at the camp of your choice from on Sunday, May 21 from 3 to 5 p.m. All girls in grades K-12 are welcome to summer camp—she doesn’t have to be a Girl Scout.

Visit gsofct.org for more information and directions