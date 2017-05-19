Bees begin road swing

NEW BRITAIN BEES (9-18) VS. LANCASTER BARNSTORMERS (16-11)

In 140 Characters or Less: The Bees head to Pennsylvania for a 7 game road trip, beginning tonight in Lancaster! First pitch at 6:30! #NewBritainVsEverybody

Series: New Britain will begin their third road trip of the season with a 7 game swing, starting with a weekend series in Lancaster. Game 1 is scheduled to begin tonight at 6:30 P.M., followed by a Saturday night showdown for game 2 at 6:30 P.M. The series will conclude on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 P.M. before New Britain heads to York.

The Bees: New Britain is making their first trip of the season to Pennsylvania of the season, visiting Lancaster for 3 games and then York for 4. This is the third road trip of the year for the Bees, having already visited Long Island and Sugar Land. The New Britain bats have been on fire at the plate; In the Bridgeport series alone, the Bees scored 20 runs over 4 games. They have hit 6 home runs over the last 5 games, and Michael Crouse went 10-30 in the home stand with 2 home runs and 6 RBI.

The Opposition: Lancaster is one of the hotter teams in the Atlantic League at this point in time. They are currently riding a 3 game winning streak and have gone 7-3 in their last 10. They come into this series returning home after a 7 game road trip to Sugar Land and Southern Maryland in which they went 5-2. They currently sit in 1st place in the Freedom Division, half a game above Sugar Land.

Starters:

New Britain: Mike Lee (0-1, 5.59) | Lancaster: Elih Villanueva (2-1, 2.53)

Key to the Game – Run support for Lee: In his last 2 starts, Mike Lee has limited the opponent offense to 2 runs or less, including holding the powerful Sugar Land offense to 2 runs on May 8th through 3 2/3 innings. The Bees would go on to lose both of those games because they were held to only 1 run both times. With how hot the New Britain bats have been at the plate lately, look for the Bees to chain offensive opportunities together to give Lee some valuable run support, and keep the offensive momentum shifted in their favor.