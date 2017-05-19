Central boys take 2 crowns at invite

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

STAFF WRITER

The Bristol Central girls and boys track team took part of the 86th Greater Hartford Invitational from Simsbury high school on Saturday, May 13.

The Rams battled the best squads of the area including Simsbury, Tolland, Glastonbury, Hall of West Hartford, Southington, Canton, and the like.

The Central boys came away with two championships – one on the individual level and another as a team in a relay event.

On the individual front, Kaynan Conrod took the 100 meters with a stellar time of 11.38 seconds, defeating the entire field of athletes.

While in the 4×100 relay, Conrod won another first place challenge.

The squad consisting of Luis Medina, David Bowes, Nigel West, and Conrod took the 100 relay in 44.29 seconds.

But the outfit also had several top-12 finishes as well, including a runner-up showing in the 4×400.

In that event 4×400 event, Conrod, Sean Fitzgerald, Pat Kjornrattanawanich, and David Bowes placed second overall in 3:33.12.

In the triple jump, Frankie Williams placed fourth overall with a leap of 40-9.5 while in the long jump, he earned ninth as he leapt 19-7.

And in the 4×800 relay, Adam Chawner, Alrick Grant, Pat Kjornrattanawanich, and Simon Andrews nabbed eighth place in 8:39.24 to pace the Central program.

For the girls, the Rams made an 8th place finish in the 4×800 as the foursome of Hannah Jones, Ashley, Cummings, Meghan Curtis, and Paige Hinton flipped in a time of 10:45.31.

Savino placed fifth in the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.76 seconds while Central took eighth in the 4×100 when the grouping of Adalia Malick, shy-Ann Whitten, Nicole Pizarro, and Olivia Savino finished in 53.16 seconds.

In the 400 meters, Malick (7th, 1:02.89) and Pizarro (10th, 1:03.52) each made good showings for the Rams.

And then in the 4×400, the combination of Ashley Cummings, Pizarro, Mia Hinton, and Malick placed sixth in 4:25.80 while Desarae Johnson made a 10th place showing in the javelin (88’02.00”).

The triple jump event saw Savino nab fourth place with a leap of 33’01.00”

BRISTOL CENTRAL BOYS TRACK

from the 86th Greater Hartford Invitational, Simsbury – May 13

*Top 12 Bristol Central finishers

Event Place Time

4×800 Relay 8th 8:39.24

Adam Chawner, Alrick Grant, Pat Kjornrattanawanich, and Simon Andrews

Event Place Time

4×400 Relay 2nd 3:33.12

Kaynan Conrod, Sean Fitzgerald, Pat Kjornrattanawanich, and David Bowes

Event Place Time

4×100 Relay Champion 44.29 seconds

Luis Medina, David Bowes, Nigel West, and Kanyan Conrod

Event Place Name Time

100 meters Champion Kaynan Conrod 11.38 seconds

7th Luis Medina 11.87 seconds

Event Place Name Time

300 Hurdles Elijah Ortiz 11th 43.81 seconds

Event Place Name Throw

Shot Put 9th Gabe Updegraff 40-9

Event Place Name Best

Pole Vault 10th Nick Marcantonio 10-6

Event Place Name Best

Triple Jump 4th Frankie Jenkins 40-9.5

12th Hunter Peterson 39-1

Event Place Name

Long Jump 9th Frankie Jenkins 19-7