Obituaries: Eleanor Dziedzic

Eleanor (Checovetes) Dziedzic, 86, of Cheshire, formerly of Bristol, widow of John Dziedzic, died on Sunday (May 14, 2017) at Elim Park Health Care Center in Cheshire. Eleanor was born in Bristol on December 23, 1930 and was one of three children of the late Joseph and Lottie (Orloski) Checovetes. She was a raised in Terryville before moving to Bristol where she lived for 57 years. She worked for O-Z/Gedney in Terryville and Esco Lab in Plainville before retiring and was a parishioner of St. Gregory Church, Bristol. She volunteered at the Bristol Senior Center for several years. Eleanor is survived by her three daughters: Linda LaRoche and her husband, Dan, of Ellington, Karen Hamm and her husband, Michael, of Cheshire, and Nancy Dziedzic and her partner, John Cusano, of Plainville; her twin sister: Elizabeth Mihalko of Forestville; two grandchildren: Nicole Bernier and her husband, James, and Jacob Dombkowski and his wife, Bridgette Roberts; three great-grandchildren: Samuel and Joshua Bernier, and Lucas Dombkowski; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother: Joseph Checovetes. The family thanks the staff of Elim Park for their kind care of Eleanor. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday (May 17, 2017) at 11 AM at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at Funk Funeral Home on Wednesday between 10 and 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD, 20852, or to the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech. Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067-3045. Please visit Eleanor’s memorial web-site at www.FUNKFUNERALHOME.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

