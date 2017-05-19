Obituaries: Nadia Ferron

Nadia Ferron, 94 of Bristol, died on Thursday May 18, 2017.

She was born on July 15, 1922 in Brooklyn, NY the daughter of the late George and Anna (Alexandrowicz) Sidoruk.

She was a retired registered nurse, who worked for Kings County Hospital, Stanley Works, the Boy Scouts Camp and the New Britain Fresh Air Camp. She was an avid NY Yankees fan and loved going to the Bristol Senior Center.

Nadia is survived by her two sons, Ron and his wife Trudy Ferron of Sandisfield, MA and Kenneth Ferron of Bristol; her grandchildren, Nick, Zack, Kaitlin and Ashley; her cousin and close friend Carol Soucy of Bristol and Rose Nash of Farmington and her puppies, Woodlawn, Forest and Hickory.

She was predeceased by her husband Walter Ferron and her daughter, Christine Woike.

Calling hours will be held at O’Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol/Forestville on Monday May 22, 2017 at 10AM followed by the funeral service at 11AM. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bristol Senior Center, 240 Stafford Ave, Bristol, CT 06010.

