Obituaries: Ursula K. Moses

Moses, Ursula K. (Kleiner), 83, of Bristol, widow of Robert Moses, passed away May 17, 2017 at her home in Bristol. Born on March 3, 1934 in Sorowski, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Franz and Charlotte (Zedler) Kleiner. Ursula worked as a lab technician for 40 years before retiring in 1999. For 30 years, she had worked for Dr. David Wasley in his Bristol and Terryville offices. Her last 10 years as a lab tech she had spent with Dr. Edward Clerkin in his Farmington office. Ursula was an avid “birder”, spending much time behind binoculars outdoors watching many species of birds. She was also a very active volunteer at the Animal Rescue Foundation in Terryville. Needless to say, Ursula was a lover of all animals. Ursula is survived by her stepson Arthur Moses and his wife Evelyn of Bristol, CT; her stepdaughter Jean West and her husband Tom of Ames, IA; her brother and sister-in-law Karl and Elizabeth Kleiner of Hendersonville, NC; two nephews Peter Kleiner of Munich, Germany and Michael Kleiner of Columbus, NC; 10 step grandchildren including Karen Checovetes of Bristol, CT, and 25 step great grandchildren. Funeral services are private. DuPont Funeral Home, 25 Bellevue Ave., Bristol is in charge of arrangements. Donations may be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation, 366 Main St., Terryville, CT 06786. To leave a condolence message in Ursula’s guestbook please visit www.DUPONTFUNERALHOME.com.

