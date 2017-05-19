Police blotter for May 19

The Bristol Police Department reported the following arrests last week.
- Kelly Chambers, 38, of 440 Park St., Apt. 3, Bristol, was arrested May 4 and charged with sixth degree larceny, cruelty to animals, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Kyle P. Jankowski, 22, of 4 Pine Hill Rd., Burlington, was arrested May 4 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, operation of a motor vehicle while using a handheld telephone to engage in a call, restricted turns fails signal, and failure to keep drug in original container.
- Deanna Rivera, 19, of 200 Hill St., Waterbury, was arrested May 4 and charged with second degree criminal trespass and second degree breach of peace.
- Brandon R. Wolf, 19, of 2 Zipp Ave., Bristol, was arrested May 4 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Jason Fabrizio, 44, of no certain address, Bristol, was arrested May 4 and charged with interfering with an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and violation of probation.
- Michael Radke, 34, of 37 Terryville Ave., Bristol, was arrested May 4 and charged with second degree threatening and second degree breach of peace.
- Courtland Radke, 28, of 31 Marney Dr., Middlebury, was arrested May 4 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Karen Shepard, 52, of 38 Colony St., Bristol, was arrested May 5 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Kayla M. Siemiatoski, 21, of no certain address, was arrested May 6 and charged with first degree failure to appear, second degree failure to appear and interfering with an officer.
- Winda Garcia, 28, of 47 Driscol Dr., Bristol, was arrested May 6 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Trevor McCarthy, 24, of 73 Locust St., Apt. A, Bristol, was arrested May 6 and charged with second degree threatening, second degree breach of peace, possession of a controlled substance, illegal manufacture, distribution and sale of narcotics, distribution of controlled substances less than 1500 feet from a school, and possession of less than .5 ounce of cannabis-type substance.
- Franklyn Burgos, 42, of 77 Park St., Bristol, was arrested May 6 and charged with violation of probation.
- Kristen Eschner, 37, of 49 Donna Lane, Bristol, was arrested May 6 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Kayla Huminski, 26, of 101 Beacon St., Bristol, was arrested May 6 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- David B. Chesanek, 30, of 27 South Plains Rd., Southington, was arrested May 6 and charged with illegal operation of motor vehicle under suspension, failure to drive right and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.
- Bruce D. Bader, 58, of 45 Hawthorne St., Apt. D1, Bristol, was arrested May 7 and charged with operation while under the influence.
- Thankful M. Burt, 39, of 19 Ellis St., New Britain, was arrested May 7 and charged with operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to obey stop sign, no insurance, and possession of a controlled substance.
- Janet Baston, 67, of 241 Hall Ave., Meriden, was arrested May 7 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Dustin Bartlett, 26, of 290 Lake Ave., Bristol, was arrested May 7 and charged with second degree breach of peace, criminal violation of restraining order and third degree criminal mischief.
- Jason Coty, 24, of 21 Beech Ave., Terryville, was arrested May 7 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Stephanie A. St. Pierre, 45, of 139 Washington St., New Britain, was arrested May 8 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Frank Fechteler, 27, of 30 Cynthia Ct., New Britain, was arrested May 8 and charged with third degree larceny.
- Paul Derosa, 63, of 55 Gaylord St., Bristol, was arrested May 8 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Michael J. Gorneau, 52, of 66 Emmett St., Apt. 20, Bristol, was arrested May 9 and charged with violation of probation.
- Monay A. Arroyo, 26, of 33 Lester Dr., Waterbury, was arrested May 9 and charged with sixth degree larceny.
- Jonmeshia White, 27, of 217 Park St., Bristol, was arrested May 9 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Danielle Benoit, 42, of 166 Greene St., Bristol, was arrested May 9 and charged with risk of injury to a minor and second degree breach of peace.
- Jeremy Boudreau, 37, of 200 Terryville Ave., Apt. 1A, Bristol, was arrested May 10 and charged with interfering with an officer, second degree failure to appear and first degree failure to appear.
- Tyshaun A. Rodriguez, 18, of 370 East Rd., Bristol, was arrested May 10 and charged with second degree breach of peace and second degree threatening.
- Yusef Rodriguez, 40, of 34 Mandy Lane, Bristol, was arrested May 10 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Edgar Ortiz-Hernandez, 18, of 145 Shawn Dr., Apt. D7, Bristol, was arrested May 10 and charged with two counts of third degree assault and two counts of second degree breach of peace.
- Destiney DeVito, 19, of 80 Barlow St., Bristol, was arrested May 10 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Alessandra J. Pinto, 18, of 33 Jacobs St., Bristol, was arrested May 10 and charged with second degree breach of peace.
- Justin C. Barnett, 21, of 82 Bartholomew St., Bristol, was arrested May 10 and charged with second degree assault, second degree breach of peace and second degree criminal mischief.
- Louis Shavell, 32, of 10 Joseph St., Terryville, was arrested May 10 and charged with restricted turns fail signal, evading responsibility through injury/property damage, first degree reckless endangerment, first degree threatening and second degree breach of peace.
- Marc Higgins, 55, of 40 Pardee St., Bristol, was arrested May 10 and charged with third degree assault, second degree breach of peace and second degree threatening.
- Stephenie Burgos, 20, of 15 Chestnut St., Apt. 2L, Bristol, was arrested May 11 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Michael A. Rivera, 20, of 15 Chestnut St., Bristol, was arrested May 11 and charged with third degree assault and second degree breach of peace.
- Raymond P. Armatino, 37, of 1727 State St., Hamden, was arrested May 11 and charged with second degree failure to appear.
- Andrew Wright, 28, of 68 Cooke St., Plainville, was arrested May 11 and charged with sixth degree larceny.