Fire report for the issue of May 19

The Bristol Fire Department reported the following incidents last week.

May 5

Meridian Towers, 52 Sheila Ct., assist police or other governmental agency.

Riverview Apartments, 171 Laurel St., lock-in.

131 Julia Rd., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Home Depot, 1149 Farmington Ave., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

May 6

Greene St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

275 Terryville Rd., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

May 7

750 Terryville Ave., lock-out.

425 North Main St., alarm system activation, no fire—unintentional.

May 8

American Steel, 52 Race St., unintentional transmission of alarm, other.

Wolcott Rd. and East Rd., oil or other combustible liquid spill.

13 Mellen St., medical assist, assist EMS crew.

May 9

Matthews St. and Smith St., vehicle accident, general cleanup.

Judd St. and Maple St., motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

278 Perkins St., gasoline or other flammable liquid spill.

Haviland St. and Terry Rd., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

Jerome Ave. and Willow Brook Rd., motor vehicle accident with injuries.

May 10

Pine Street and Birch Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

Stop & Shop, 747 Pine St., lock-out.

92 West St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

76 Tuttle St., system malfunction, other.

May 11

Metal Finishing, 60 Wooster Ct., building fire.

20 Landry St., electrical wiring/equipment problem, other.

376 Woodland St., smoke detector activation, no fire.

Huntington Woods, 200 Blakeslee St., lock-out.

120 Fox Den Rd., lock-out.

ESPN Building 5, 700 Birch St., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.

110 Halcyon Dr., alarm system sounded due to malfunction.