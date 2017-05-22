Bristol Central vs. Bristol Eastern baseball: The Rematch

By MICHAEL LETENDRE

SPORTS WRITER

City Series Baseball

Who: Bristol Eastern at Bristol Central

Where: Muzzy Field, Bristol

When/Time: Monday, 7 p.m. (Weather permitting)

2017 Records: Bristol Eastern 9-9 overall; Bristol Central 9-9

Current Streak: Since beating Central, Eastern had dropped six of eight games; Central defeated Platt last week (2-1) and has won five out its past nine games

The Game: This is the 114th game between the two squads.

Coaches: Bristol Eastern: Mike Giovinazzo (coach since 1975); Bristol Central: Bunty Ray (played for Mike Giovinazzo at Eastern 1991-1994).

Overall Series Record: The Lancers hold the edge in the series, 60-53, having beaten the Rams five straight times.

Who to watch (The second time around) – Eastern: Zach Marquis (sr, pitcher/left field, threw a two-hitter against Central the first time around); Gary Ggnier (sr, C); Jake Violette (sr, pitcher/centerfield), Cory Fradette (jr, shortstop/pitcher), Mac Goulet (jr, third base); Anthony Lozier (sr, outfielder); Josh Nohilly (jr, outfielder); Mike Massarelli (sr, first base).

Who to watch – (The second time around) Central: Jeremy Ganavage (sr, catcher); Mike Lemke (sr, outfield); Kenny Knox (sr, pitcher); Noah Plantamuro (jr, shortstop); Dathan Hickey (jr, centerfield); Kevin White (sr, third base/pitcher); Alec DiLoreto (so, left field); Jacob Santiago (fr, DH); Jaylen Dias (so, second base).

Trends – Over the Lancers’ last six loses, Eastern has dropped each game by an average 6.8 runs-per-game…Central has been ultra competitive this season, dropping six games by three or fewer runs in 2017.

What to expect: The pitching match-up should be a good one if Eastern’s Zach Marquis and Central’s Kenny Knox takes the mound…We all know what happened the last time Marquis took the mound the year: He threw a perfect game versus Rocky Hill last Monday and expect the man who held the Rams to two hits back in early May on top of his game again…But expect a better performance from Kenny Knox as well. He won’t be that nervous this time around if his number is called…Marquis (4-1 overall, 1.24 ERA) is used to big games and expect another sterling effort in the rematch…Knox threw 19 pitches in Central’s 2-1 win over Platt in his bullpen day outing last week so he’ll be ready…It would be one heck of a match-up between those pitchers…Central wrangled up seven hits versus Platt in its last game and if the team could hit Eastern for that same number, the Rams will have a chance in this one…After some good showings defensively halfway through the season, the Lancers have truly struggled fielding the ball over the last few games or so…Against Simsbury and Newington, Eastern made a combined 10 errors and second chances against a well-coached Central team will lead to doom and demise…Stealing bases on Central’s Jeremy Ganavage will be tough so every Eastern hit has to count…In the last game against the Rams, Anthony Lozier and the outfield were kept real busy and that suited the senior just fine…In fact, both squad’s outfield’s have been outstanding while the Central trio holds the speed advantage…Gary Gagnier is one of Eastern’s best batting options and is a veteran presence behind the plate…Both these teams are looking at +.500 finishes and each squad has a chance at an 11-9 record, just in time for the Class LL state tournament bracket to be announced…Currently, both squads are ranked in the lower twenties (Eastern is 26th, Central is 28th) and any win will keep both teams away from the top squads like East Lyme and Wethersfield in first round play.

And the winner is…Eastern defeats Central 3-1 from Muzzy Field.