Obituaries: Florence M. Daigle

Florence M. Daigle, 79, of Chillicothe, OH, formerly of Bristol, died at 7:47 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2017, in the Adena Regional Medical Center. She was born October 7, 1937, in Fort Kent, ME, to the late Zenon and Cecile (Bard) Daigle. Florence is survived by a brother and sister-in-law: Ronald D. and Louise Daigle, of Chillicothe, and nieces and nephews: Jennifer (Kyle) Henderson, of Chillicothe, Brian Daigle, of Chicago, Myk (Donna) Daigle, of Pittsfield, MA and Anne Marie (Steve) Koval, of Bristol, CT. and several other nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, Donald Daigle and a sister, Rena Baker. Florence was a very special caregiver and follower of Jesus. A memorial service will be celebrated on Friday (May 26, 2017) at 11 am at Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. There will be no calling hours. For condolences to the family, visit www.FunkFuneral Home.com

