Obituaries: Hazel Ellis

Hazel (Jenkins) Ellis, 87, of Bristol, widow of John Ellis passed away May 20, 2017 at Sheriden Woods, Bristol.

Hazel was born May 31, 1929 in Terryville, CT, daughter of the late George W. and Susan (Everett) Jenkins. Prior to her retirement, she was a Registered Nurse for Hartford Hospital. She was a member of the Terryville Congregational Church.

She is survived by her sister, Glenda Conopask of Bristol and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00AM on Saturday May 27, 2017 at the Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St., Terryville. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Terryville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home Saturday one hour prior to the service. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com