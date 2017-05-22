Obituaries: Paul  F.  Ansaldo

Jacksonville, NC, Paul F. Ansaldo, 93, of Jacksonville, NC passed away on, May 18, 2017 in Wilmington, NC.

He was born in Bristol on August 28, 1923, the son of the late Marco and Catherine (Minutili) Ansaldo.

He worked for many years for Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford before he retired.

He served his country in the Army during the Korean War Conflict.

He is survived by two sisters, Constance LeClair of Bristol and Mary and her husband John Calderoni of Southington. Nieces and nephews, Darlene and her husband Denis Roy, David Calderoni, Catherine and her husband Greg Fusco and a Great nephew Andrew.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 am at St. Ann Church. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. Friends may call at Dunn Funeral Home 191 West St., CT 06010 on Tuesday from 8:30 to 9:30 AM.

