Obituaries: Raymond G. Lassy

Raymond G Lassy, died peacefully on May 19, 2017 at his home in Plymouth, CT. Born in Terryville, February 22, 1937, to Walter & Ruth Meyer Lassy, Ray attended the Terryville schools and Goodwin Tech Trade School. He started a small tool & die business in the basement of his parents’ house while working at Lewis Machine in East Hartford. He eventually opened his first shop on South Main St in Terryville, before expanding the business to Ray Machine Corporation, at its current location on Town Hill Rd. Ray held several patents for parts he designed and tooled. He worked every day at his shop for over 50 years until a few months before he died.

He married his wife Darlene Packer in 1959 and they had 5 children. He is survived by his wife of over 57 years, his children, Cheryl Casola & her husband Robert of Charlestown, RI, Julie L Lassy of Jamestown, RI, Brian Lassy & his wife Diane of Plymouth, CT, Robin Lassy of Terryville, CT, and Rae Ann Stone & her husband Andy of Burlington, CT, along with his grandchildren, Raymond Casola, Christopher Casola, Sarah Wishart & her husband Andrew, Caitlin Lassy, Brianna Lassy, Karl Lassy, Benjamin Lassy, Max Stone, Andrah Stone, Jack Stone and six grand dogs along with his brother Walter Lassy, his nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his stepmother Martha P. Lassy, his sister Janet Lassy Zurell and his brother Donald Lassy.

Raymond was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Terryville where he served as a Trustee, Elder, and as a member of the Church Building Committee, he was instrumental in building the Church Fellowship Hall. He was a founding member of the Plymouth Industrial Park Commission. His passion for snowmobiles inspired him to open a dealership. Ray was a lifetime member of the Terryville High Riders Snowmobile Club and the Terryville Fish & Game Club. He raised Black Angus cows and loved driving around the farm on one of his John Deere tractors. Ray enjoyed boating and fishing on Twin Lakes in Salisbury, CT and relaxing at his cottage.

Calling hours will be at Scott Funeral Home, 169 Main St. Terryville, CT on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00pm. Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, May 24, 2017, 11:00am at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 8 Maple Street, Terryville, CT followed by burial at Hillside Cemetery, Terryville.

The family thanks Seasons Hospice for all the special care, especially his nurse Laurie. Memorial donations can be made Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Organ Fund or the Terryville Public Library. www.scottfuneralhomeinc.com