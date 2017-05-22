Pavalock-D’Amato, Betts hails legislation regarding early detection of autism

State Representatives Cara Christine Pavalock-D’Amato (R-77) and Whit Betts (R-78) hailed the passage of legislation that establishes additional requirements for teachers seeking special education endorsements and instruction in detecting and recognizing students with dyslexia, said a press release from the Connecticut Republicans.

The bill was signed into law by the governor yesterday.

“Early detection is key to helping students with dyslexia be successful, as the research shows that early, intensive intervention can help a student keep up and retain his or her grade level in school,” said Pavalock-D’Amato, a co-sponsor of the bill and member of the legislature’s Education Committee, according to the press release. “I proudly co-sponsored this legislation not only in support of our young learners, but also in support of our educators. It is equally important that we do all we can to support teachers by providing them with proper training and resources they need to help students with dyslexia be successful.”

The law, Public Act 17-3, An Act Requiring Special Education Teachers to Complete a Program of Study in Evidence-Based Structured Literacy Interventions for Students with Dyslexia, passed out of both the House of Representatives and the Senate with unanimous, bipartisan support. The measure requires teachers applying for professional certification with a comprehensive special education or integrated early childhood and special education endorsement to complete a program of study in the diagnosis and remediation of reading and language arts that includes supervised practicum hours and instruction in the detection and recognition of, and evidence-based structured literacy interventions for, students with dyslexia.

Betts, also a co-sponsor of the bill and member of the legislature’s Higher Education and Employment Advancement Committee added, the press release said, “It is my hope that this legislation will support students by ensuring that their teachers will have the training needed to identify students who may be at risk and in need of intervention so that they do no fall behind in their learning.”

Dyslexia affects 20 percent of the United States population and is the most common learning disability, said the GOP press release. National Institutes of Health research cites that of those who are placed in special education for a learning disability, around 80% of those have dyslexia.

The legislative session adjourns at midnight on June 7.