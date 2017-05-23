American Legion try-outs

The Bristol American Legion Baseball program will be holding tryouts for its upcoming 2017 summer campaign, starting on Tuesday, May 30 from Clem J. Roy Field at Bristol Eastern.

Tryouts commence at 5 p.m. and will continue through most of the week.

Post 2 is looking to fill rosters spots for both its Junior and Senior squads.

The tryouts are open to players ages 14-19 and all candidates must have completed their scholastic season, including state tournaments.

Candidates must bring their original birth certificates to try out and selected players will be charged a returnable uniform security deposit ($150 for senior players and $50 for junior players).

For additional information, call Coach Jerry LaPenta at 860-995-6296.

NOTES…Post 2 will again host a portion of the Legion State Tournament in July from Muzzy Field in Bristol.

The 2017 Northeast Regional Tournament will take place this year from Holy Cross College in Worcester, Mass.