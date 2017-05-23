Bees, Revs continue series tonight

NEW BRITAIN BEES (11-20) VS. YORK REVOLUTION (12-19)

In 140 Characters or Less: Bees and Revs continue their 4 game set in York tonight, Fornataro gets the nod for New Britain. First pitch at 6:30 #NewBritainVsEverybody

Series: New Britain entered York in dominant fashion, securing a 10-0 victory in game 1 last night. Game 2 is tonight, game 3 will be tomorrow night, and the series concludes on Thursday night. All games have a 6:30 P.M. scheduled start time.

The Bees: In last night’s game, New Britain continued to make team history. They recorded a franchise record 18 hits while only allowing 3 York hits, which is also the largest margin in terms of hits in team history (15). They scored double digit runs for the first time this season, and recorded their third shutout of the season. On the mound, Brandon Fry pitched 4 innings of hitless relief after Jonathan Pettibone only allowed 1 hit through 3 innings.

The Opposition: York’s offense was stymied in last night’s game, only totaling 3 hits through the entirety of it. There were only 6 total baserunners for York, drawing 3 walks in addition to the 3 hits. On the mound, Victor Mateo gave up a season high 13 hits through 6 innings, allowing 8 of the New Britain runs in what turned out to be his longest outing of the season.

New Britain: New Britain: Eric Fornataro (0-2, 7.17) | York: Ty’Relle Harris (1-2, 7.97)

Key to the Game: Be Patient – After last night’s offensive routing of the Revs, it should come as no surprise that New Britain will be anxious to tee off once again on another York pitcher. Unlike Mateo, Ty’Relle Harris has allowed fewer runs and hits in his previous outings, but he has given up more walks. In his last 2 starts, he’s walked a combined total of 10 batters. Look for New Britain to hold back their eagerness to swing away and strive for another season high in hits, and be more patient at the plate, taking more pitches and seeing what Harris is capable of on the mound, potentially drawing more free passes to create more offensive opportunities.

Broadcast: Bees’ Official YouTube Channel (youtube.com/NewBritainBees) or Official Facebook Page starting at 6:15 P.M.

Bees Buzz: New Britain scored double digit runs in a game yesterday for the first time this season…New Britain set season highs for most runs in a game (10) and most hits in a game (18), which is also the most hits in a single game by the Bees in franchise history…Yesterday was the first game since game 1 of May 14th’s double header against Long Island that the Bees did not hit a home run…Conor Bierfeldt finished a home run shy of the cycle yesterday…Jovan Rosa has recorded multiple RBI in 3 straight games…Conor Bierfeldt has tallied multiple hits in 3 of his last 4 games…Steve Carrillo notched the 150th RBI of his career with a single in the 7th inning yesterday…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 171 yesterday, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 194, including postseason.