Miss Polonia contestants sought

The Miss Polonia Connecticut organization is seeking contestants for its upcoming Pageant program scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. at The Polish National Home, 60 Charter Oak Ave., Hartford.

Participation is open to all females of Polish descent between the ages of 13 and 26, who reside, attend schools or work in Connecticut. The new Miss Polonia Connecticut 2018 will represent Connecticut during the national Miss Polonia USA Pageant scheduled for Sept. 30 in New York City.

Those females interested are invited to apply by phone, fax, E-mail or in person. The organizing Committee can be reached at (860) 883-2277 or online at MissPoloniaCT@gmail.com.

The next Miss Polonia Connecticut 2018 will receive a $1,000 Scholarship Fund, a round trip ticket to Poland, or other prizes.

Registrations is open now for both Miss Polonia and Miss Polonia CT Teen 2018 Division. Orientation Seminar is scheduled for Saturday, June 17 at PNH, Grand Ballroom in Hartford at 3 p.m.

More information could be obtained from the pageant coordinator, Bogusia M. Gladysz at (860) 883-2277.