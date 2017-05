Oskar Tolmoff, Ryan Hislop, and Seth Foley of Troop 21 of Immanuel Lutheran Church had their Eagle Scout Court of Honor on Saturday, May 13. Oskar Tolmoff and Ryan Hislop are both juniors at Bristol Central High School and Seth Foley is a junior at St. Paul Catholic High School.

