Ninety Nine offers special meal deals on Memorial Day to military and veterans

The Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub announced that the military initiative which launched on Memorial Day 2016 will continue this year at all 106 locations across New England and Upstate New York. The Ninety Nine will honor past and present veterans and active duty military with special meal offerings on Memorial Day, May 29 as well as the Fourth of July and Veteran’s Day.

“Here at the Ninety Nine we have a passion to serve, especially those who have dedicated their lives to our country, including some of our very own Ninety Nine team members.” said Charlie Noyes, President of Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub in a press release. “Veterans and active duty military who visit their local Ninety Nine on Memorial Day or any day of the year will be recognized for their services, and these special celebrations are our way of saying thank you for all that you do for this country.”

This Memorial Day, veterans and active duty military who purchase any meal will receive a free entrée from the 9 Real Size Entrees for $9.99 menu by presenting proof of service. Entrees available all day and in-restaurant on Memorial Day include:

Lemon Rosemary Chicken Tips; Chopped Grilled Angus; Grilled Pork Ribeye Steak; Crispy Fish Tacos; Chicken Parmigiana; New Orleans Shrimp; New England Fried Shrimp; Balsamic Grilled Chicken; Country Fried Chicken

The Ninety Nines’ support for veterans and active duty military continues on Tuesday, July 4th as they can receive a free Standout Starter (appetizer) with the purchase of any entrée with proof of service.

As the year comes to a close, Ninety Nine Restaurants will also recognize Veteran’s Day which takes place on Saturday, Nov. 11 with exclusive offers for Veterans and active military.