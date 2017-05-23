Obituaries: Josephine Maria Bucchieri

Josephine Maria Bucchieri (Maria), 90 of Bristol, CT went to join her beloved husband, Carmen, of 47 years on Sunday May 21, 2017. Born in Metz, France in 1926, Maria survived the German occupation of her hometown during World War II and met her husband Carmen, an army sergeant. She came to this country as a war bride in 1946. Maria worked in customer service at Ingram’s for ten years, then as a cafeteria worker at Bristol Eastern High School for twenty three years, where she retired. She is survived by two children; Peter and his wife Lorinda of Las Vegas, Nevada and Karen Rehberg and her husband Reinhardt of Burlington, CT. Three grandchildren; Sara of Bridgewater, MA, Taylor of Las Vegas, NV and Cally of Denver, CO and great grandson, Lucas of MA along with many relatives and friends. Calling hours will be held at O’Brien Funeral Home 24 Lincoln Ave. Bristol, CT 06010 on Wednesday morning, May 24, 2017 at 9AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gregory Church, Matlby St. Bristol at 10:30AM. Interment will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Bristol. To leave an online message of condolence, share a memory or a photo, please visit Josephine’s memorial web page at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com.

