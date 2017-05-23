Pavalock-D’Amato supports measure on training for law enforcement regarding children on autism spectrum

State Rep. Cara Pavalock-D’Amato (R-77) recently joined her colleagues in the state House of Representatives in voting in favor of a measure that will require training programs for state and local law enforcement on certain matters pertaining cases involving elopement or wandering of children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

“This is a very important bill which will go a long way in helping to equip law enforcement with the knowledge they need to successfully intervene in an emergency situation involving children with ASD, who may have put themselves in harm’s way by wandering off,” said Pavalock-D’Amato, a member of the legislature’s Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Caucus, in a press release. “Learning proper interventions and de-escalation techniques is paramount to being successful with children who have ASD. This mandatory training will provide those skills to police officers who will be helping to intervene on behalf of a child’s safety.”

The Republican press release said the bill, H.B. 6260, An Act Concerning Training Programs for State and Local Police Regarding Juveniles with Autism Spectrum Disorder or Nonverbal Learning Disorder, requires each state police basic or field training program to provide at least 27 hours of training on certain juvenile matters and each review program to provide at least one hour of training regarding techniques for handing incidents, such as elopement or wandering, that involve juveniles with autism spectrum disorder or nonverbal learning disorder.

The bill passed unanimously out of the state House of Representatives and awaits further action by the state Senate.

Also happening at the State Capitol during the same day was the annual Autism Awareness Day. Pavalock-D’Amato joined fellow legislators, parents and individuals affected by autism in the advocacy day celebration, which seeks to raise awareness, provide support and promote acceptance.

Pavalock-D’Amato met with Bristol resident, Lee McFadden, an advocate for individuals and families affected by autism, including her own sons. McFadden discussed her support for the proposal, as she was aware that the House of Representatives would be taking the measure up for a vote during the day.

“I’d like to especially thank those parents and caregivers like Lee McFadden, who continue to be the voice of their loved ones with ASD,” said Pavalock-D’Amato, according to the press release. “Their unwavering efforts to advocate and raise awareness are critical, and events like the legislature’s annual Autism Advocacy Day are important to keeping open dialogue and working together to provide assistance and support to those most in need.”