Wine tasting helps Imagine Nation

Imagine Nation, A Museum Early Learning Center, hosted From the Vine, a Wine Tasting Event on Friday, April 28. The event was held at Imagine Nation, One Pleasant Street, Bristol. Maple End Package Store provided guests with a variety of wines and spirits to taste. Guests enjoyed a wide selection of hearty appetizers and desserts. ‘Silk n’ Steel’ provided live entertainment for the evening while guests decorated 3D printed wine charms in the GE Maker’s Lab and created their very own still life drawing in the Art Studio. Proceeds from the event will support the Early Learning Center’s educational initiative to provide a unique environment that inspires young children and families to investigate tangible and interactive learning experiences.

