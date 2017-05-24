Bees look to take series over Revs tonight

NEW BRITAIN BEES (12-20) VS. YORK REVOLUTION (12-20)

==========

In 140 Characters or Less: Simon on the hill as Bees aim for series win over York tonight in game 3 of 4 game set vs. York, first pitch at 6:30! #NewBritainVsEverybody

Series: The series began on Monday night with New Britain coming in to York’s ballpark and asserting themselves early with a 10-0 victory. Last night the Bees came from behind twice to defeat the Revs 8-6, winning their third straight game overall. Game 3 of the series is tonight at 6:30, and the set will conclude tomorrow night at 6:30.

Home Tickets: BUY HERE | Available at the New Britain Stadium Box Office | Call 860-826-BEES

The Bees: The New Britain bats continue to be red hot on this Pennsylvania road trip. Last night, they notched 11 more hits after setting their franchise record on Monday night for most hits in a game with 18. Jamar Walton has had multiple hits in his past 3 games, and brought in multiple runs in 2 of his last 3 games. The back end of the bullpen had another shutout performance last night, with the combined efforts of Shawn Gilblair, Nate Roe, Brandon League and Joe Beimel holding York to just 3 hits across the final 3 2/3 innings.

The Opposition: York’s offense showed how powerful they can be in last night’s game after being shut out on Monday. 8 of their starting 9 batters logged at least 1 hit, with Angel Franco, Travis Witherspoon and Ryan Dent having 2 apiece. Michael Burgess and Isaias Tejeda each had home runs in the game, Tejeda’s being a grand slam in the bottom of the 5th inning that gave York their second lead. The back end of York’s bullpen countered New Britain’s effectively well, holding the Bees hitless through the last 3 innings thanks to the combined efforts of Hawtin Buchanan, Michael Click, and Jarret Martin.

Starters:

New Britain: Kyle Simon (2-2, 6.75) | York: Logan Williamson (1-2, 4.30)

Key to the Game: Cool under pressure: Last night, a few New Britain relievers had to come into the game mid-inning to relieve the pressure from a high tension situation. Mike Hepple came in during the 5th inning after the first 2 batters got on base, and Joe Beimel relieved Brandon League in the middle of the 8th with 2 on and 2 out. York has shown they can create offensive threats late in the game, putting pressure on Bees relievers. Look for the back end of New Britain’s bullpen to continue to keep their cool in high pressure situations, focusing on the task at hand, getting their hitters out as needed.

Broadcast: Bees’ Official YouTube Channel (youtube.com/NewBritainBees) or Official Facebook Page starting at 6:15 P.M.

Bees Buzz: Since the Pennsylvania road trip began on Friday, New Britain has tallied 62 total hits…The Bees have won 3 straight games for the first time this season…Newington native Mike Hepple earned his first career Atlantic League win in last night’s game…With his 1 1/3 innings pitched last night, Mike Hepple is now 8 1/3 innings away from 200 total innings pitched in his career…Last night’s game was the 4th come from behind win for the Bees this season, and the first time this season that they have had to come from behind twice…Jamar Walton has hit 5 home runs in his past 4 games…For 3 straight games, the Bees have had a player finish 1 hit shy of the cycle; last night it was Jamar Walton, who finished a triple shy…New Britain scored 5 runs in the 4th inning last night, a season high in most runs in one inning for the Bees…Craig Maddox has recorded a hit in 7 straight games…Jamar Walton has recorded multiple hits in 3 straight games…Jovan Rosa extended his consecutive games played for the Bees streak to 172 yesterday, and his overall consecutive games played streak to 195, including postseason.